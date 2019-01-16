Cricket South Africa (CSA) wants to host the World Cup.

But first they need to convince the other full members of the International Cricket Council (ICC) to extend the Future Tours Programme (FTP).

The current FTP concludes in 2023 but South Africa wants it to be extended to 2027/28 so that they can bid for ICC events‚ in particular the World Cup.

It is with that jewel in the crown they are hoping to renegotiate their next broadcast deal.

“We have most‚ if not all of our broadcast deals ending this year - the 2019/20 season. We will be sitting down with all our broadcasters to renegotiate‚" said CSA chief executive Thabang Moroe.

“The difficulty we have is that our (Future Tours Programme (FTP) ends in 2023. That leaves us with two years’ content to sell. It is not a lot.