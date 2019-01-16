Man of the moment Duanne Olivier 'quite surprised' by recent success

“For me, I do like to bowl short and to do it for three Tests is satisfying and I am very proud of it. I am happy that my body allowed me to do it. It is just about having fun and enjoying every moment because you will never know when it’s your last game. At the end of the day it is a team effort and we played very well, even though it was not at 100 percent, but we still did well.”

Olivier’s performances have left coach Ottis Gibson with a selection poser for the two-match series against Sri Lanka next month in Durban and Port Elizabeth, where spinner Keshav Maharaj is likely to be in the reckoning.

“I am not thinking that far ahead, I am taking it day by day. I am going back to my franchise to see what happens there and try to contribute to my team. It is not like I am a certainty in the Proteas team and I am going to play a game. It is just to try and have fun and so far it has been good and I am enjoying being back in the national side.”

Gibson admitted that with Olivier’s performances, they will have to decide how they go about balancing the side in Durban and Port Elizabeth where spin is always a factor.

“We have to look at the next series and see how we go about it but we have the option to play four or three fast bowlers. To play four plus Maharaj is an option as well but we have plenty of options going forward, but we will look at opposition and conditions of where we are playing and decide what is the best combination to win Test matches,’ said Gibson.