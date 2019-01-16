Cricket

Man of the moment Duanne Olivier 'quite surprised' by recent success

16 January 2019 - 08:00 By MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE
Man of the Series Duanne Olivier of South Africa during the 2018/19 Castle Lager 3rd Test Series match between South Africa and Pakistan at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg on 14 January 2019.
Man of the Series Duanne Olivier of South Africa during the 2018/19 Castle Lager 3rd Test Series match between South Africa and Pakistan at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg on 14 January 2019.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

After taking 24 wickets to help South Africa to a 3-0 whitewash of Pakistan, player of the series and South African fast bowler Duanne Olivier admitted that he surprised himself with what he achieved.

He ended the series as the best wicket taker after he grabbed his opportunity when he was drafted into the starting line-up of the first match at SuperSport Park as a replacement for injured Vernon Philander.

Had he taken one more wicket, Olivier could have equaled the record for the most wickets by a South African in a three-match series that was set by Charlie Llewellyn, who took 25 wickets against Australia way back in 1902.

“Quite a bit to be honest,” was his response with a laugh when he was asked if he surprised himself with the way he played in the series.

SA coach Gibson reluctant to single out Olivier for praise after Pakistan whitewash

Proteas coach Ottis Gibson was reluctant to single out player of the series Duanne Olivier as the man who made the difference in the 3-0 whitewash ...
Sport
1 day ago

“For me, I do like to bowl short and to do it for three Tests is satisfying and I am very proud of it. I am happy that my body allowed me to do it. It is just about having fun and enjoying every moment because you will never know when it’s your last game. At the end of the day it is a team effort and we played very well, even though it was not at 100 percent, but we still did well.”

Olivier’s performances have left coach Ottis Gibson with a selection poser for the two-match series against Sri Lanka next month in Durban and Port Elizabeth, where spinner Keshav Maharaj is likely to be in the reckoning.

“I am not thinking that far ahead, I am taking it day by day. I am going back to my franchise to see what happens there and try to contribute to my team. It is not like I am a certainty in the Proteas team and I am going to play a game. It is just to try and have fun and so far it has been good and I am enjoying being back in the national side.”

Gibson admitted that with Olivier’s performances, they will have to decide how they go about balancing the side in Durban and Port Elizabeth where spin is always a factor.

“We have to look at the next series and see how we go about it but we have the option to play four or three fast bowlers. To play four plus Maharaj is an option as well but we have plenty of options going forward, but we will look at opposition and conditions of where we are playing and decide what is the best combination to win Test matches,’ said Gibson.

Duanne Olivier man of the series and the moment as SA make clean sweep over Pakistan

Before the start of the Test series in which they got whitewashed‚ the most pressing question facing Pakistan was whether their batsmen would cope ...
Sport
1 day ago

Olivier said he took the opportunity when it was presented in the absence of Philander and taking 24 wickets was satisfying.

“It is satisfying because if you look at the first Test, Vern (Philander) was injured, so I got the opportunity and for me was to make use of the opportunity. I played in the Mzansi Super League (MSL) where I did reasonably well and I also did well during the four day preparations. If I look back at my previous Test match, I was still young and inexperienced and I was exposed at times. I was looking too far ahead and not concentrating on taking it ball by ball but this series I committed to every ball.”

MORE

Wanderers unlikely to help Test cricket's endangered species survive

Sometime on Monday‚ probably‚ the Wanderers Test will be tossed atop the pile of evidence that cricket as we know it has changed. Maybe forever.
Sport
2 days ago

It's time for Temba Bavuma to claim his fireman's helmet and put out fires

The evolution of SA's Test batting group means that at some point the current young guns will have to assume the crucial batting positions once the ...
Sport
3 days ago

Here's how the South African unit performed against Pakistan

Tough pitches normally make for better batsmen‚ but some of the Proteas' batsmen will disagree after having to deal with Pakistan's world-class ...
Sport
19 hours ago

Most read

  1. Leeds United unveil plaque in memory of SA legend Phil Masinga Soccer
  2. SA's Kevin Anderson crashes out of the Australian Open Sport
  3. Man of the moment Duanne Olivier 'quite surprised' by recent success Cricket
  4. How Denis the gardener became ‘The Menace’ in the ring Sport
  5. Proteas and Boks in action: how to live-stream all the sport this weekend Sport

Latest Videos

Somali Islamists claims deadly Kenya hotel attack
Hillbrow community mete out mob justice, set alleged robber alight
X