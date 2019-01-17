Ottis Gibson’s record‚ particularly in the red ball format‚ may be impressive but he may not be around as national coach after the World Cup which ends in July.

As things stand the premise on which Gibson was appointed – to win the World Cup – still applies until the board of Cricket South Africa (CSA) rules otherwise.

Gibson‚ however‚ has brought stability‚ particularly to the Test team with South Africa winning seven series at home in a row‚ of which the last five came under the Bajan’s stewardship.

Since his arrival the team’s overall record stands at 11 wins out of 15 Tests‚ suffering two defeats each to India and Sri Lanka.

His record in white ball cricket is less impressive with South Africa winning 12 of their 20 ODI’s.