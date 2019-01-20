South Africa will need to find a way to counter-attack Pakistan’s spinners if they are to level the one-day international series when teams meet in Durban on Tuesday (1pm).

The squads head to Kingsmead with the visitors 1-0 up after beating the Proteas by five wickets in the opening game of five at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.

South Africa posted an insufficient 266 for only two wickets and Pakistan paced their innings well‚ despite a few late flutters‚ to get home with five balls to spare.

Hashim Amla‚ who made an unbeaten 108‚ said Pakistan’s four spinners put the skids on any acceleration he and Rassie van Dussen had been planning.

“It wasn’t that free-flowing pitch up front‚" he said.

"They managed to bowl quite a few spinners which stunted us a little bit in the middle overs and the back end.

"They also bowled quite a few yorkers to make it difficult for us as well.

“It was a tough pitch to bat on. I know we only lost two wickets but it was kind of tough to get the ball rolling. Their spinners bowled pretty decently.

“I think they also bowled pretty well towards the back end. We tried to score but we couldn’t get to it. It was one of those games where unfortunately we didn’t get the acceleration towards the back end of the innings.”