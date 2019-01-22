Virat Kohli becomes first cricketer to sweep top three ICC awards

Indian captain Virat Kohli capped a memorable 2018 season by becoming the first to win the International Cricket Council's (ICC) cricketer, test and one-day international (ODI) player of the year awards, the ICC said on Tuesday.

Kohli, the top scorer in both tests and one-dayers in 2018, was also named captain of the ICC test and ODI teams of the year.

The 30-year-old top-order batsman scored 1,322 runs in 13 tests at an average of 55.08, and scored 1,202 runs in 14 ODIs at an average of 133.55, notching up 11 centuries across the formats.

"It feels amazing. It's a reward for all the hard work that you do throughout the calendar year," Kohli said in a statement.

"To be rewarded in this manner... is a very proud moment for me and something that gives you more motivation to keep repeating the same things because you have to keep the standard of cricket up and keep bringing in consistent performances."