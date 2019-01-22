Cricket

Virat Kohli becomes first cricketer to sweep top three ICC awards

22 January 2019 - 10:15 By Reuters
In this file photo taken on January 7, 2019 India's captain Virat Kohli (R) gestures as the India team celebrates their series win on the fifth day of the fourth and final cricket Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney.
In this file photo taken on January 7, 2019 India's captain Virat Kohli (R) gestures as the India team celebrates their series win on the fifth day of the fourth and final cricket Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney.
Image: Peter PARKS / AFP

Indian captain Virat Kohli capped a memorable 2018 season by becoming the first to win the International Cricket Council's (ICC) cricketer, test and one-day international (ODI) player of the year awards, the ICC said on Tuesday.

Kohli, the top scorer in both tests and one-dayers in 2018, was also named captain of the ICC test and ODI teams of the year.

The 30-year-old top-order batsman scored 1,322 runs in 13 tests at an average of 55.08, and scored 1,202 runs in 14 ODIs at an average of 133.55, notching up 11 centuries across the formats.

"It feels amazing. It's a reward for all the hard work that you do throughout the calendar year," Kohli said in a statement.

"To be rewarded in this manner... is a very proud moment for me and something that gives you more motivation to keep repeating the same things because you have to keep the standard of cricket up and keep bringing in consistent performances."

Van der Dussen misses elite 100 but makes his mark

When Rassie van der Dussen reached 90 at St George’s Park on Saturday he was the fourth South Africa player to forge that close to a century in his ...
Sport
19 hours ago

Kohli, who won cricketer and ODI player of the year in 2017, was the unanimous choice for the former award in 2018, with South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada finishing runner-up, the ICC said.

Rabada also finished second in the test player category, while Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan was runner-up to Kohli for the ODI award.

ICC awards:

Test team of the year:

Tom Latham, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kane Williamson, Virat Kohli (captain), Henry Nicholls, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Jason Holder, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Lyon, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Abbas.

ODI team of the year:

Rohit Sharma, Jonny Bairstow, Virat Kohli (captain), Joe Root, Ross Taylor, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Ben Stokes, Mustafizur Rahman, Rashid Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.

Can SA find a way to counter-attack Pakistan’s spinners in Durban?

South Africa will need to find a way to counter-attack Pakistan’s spinners if they are to level the one-day international series when teams meet in ...
Sport
2 days ago

ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year - Virat Kohli (India)

Men's Test Cricketer of the Year - Virat Kohli (India)

Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year - Virat Kohli (India)

Men's Emerging Cricketer of the Year - Rishabh Pant (India)

Men's Associate Cricketer of the Year - Calum Macleod (Scotland)

Men's T20I Performance of the Year - Aaron Finch (172 off 76 balls v Zimbabwe)(Australia)

Umpire of the Year - Kumar Dharmasena

Spirit of Cricket - Kane Williamson (New Zealand)

Most read

  1. Free State Stars coach Nikola Kavazovic raids former club Township Rollers Soccer
  2. Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus praises Pat Lambie’s ‘calm temperament’ Rugby
  3. Virat Kohli becomes first cricketer to sweep top three ICC awards Cricket
  4. Serena Williams is through to the quarters at the Australian Open and her fans ... Sport
  5. Proteas and Boks in action: how to live-stream all the sport this weekend Sport

Latest Videos

Primary School teacher goes the extra mile with a new “Good morning class” ...
High-speed crash caught on camera during 'street race'

Related articles

  1. Like PE‚ Durban is also Pakistan's happy hunting ground Cricket
  2. Clinical Pakistan win opening ODI match against SA in Port Elizabeth Cricket
  3. Ottis Gibson’s contract states he has to win the Cricket World Cup‚ reveals CSA ... Cricket
  4. Cricket South Africa wants to bring the Cricket World Cup to Mzansi Cricket
  5. Gun-toting cricketer to continue career in England Cricket
  6. Can the Pink Day ODI match the Chiefs vs Pirates derby‚ and Boks vs All Blacks? Sport
X