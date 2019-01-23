Quinton de Kock and Dale Steyn included in the SA squad for remaining ODIs against Pakistan
Quinton de Kock and Dale Steyn have been included in the Proteas squad for the three remaining ODIs against Pakistan starting at SuperSport Park on Friday afternoon.
The two players were rested for the first two matches in Port Elizabeth and Durban.
The selectors have also included Lions left-arm seamer Beuran Hendricks who is uncapped in the 50 overs format but has previously represented South Africa in T20s while Duanne Olivier‚ Dane Paterson and Heinrich Klaasen have dropped out.
“We are very happy with the depth of our fast bowling resources‚ particularly if you consider that Lungi Ngidi is still on the road back from injury and we also want to have a look at Anrich Nortje when he is fully recovered‚” said Cricket South Africa (CSA) convener of selectors Linda Zondi.
“At the same time we want to explore all the options that are available to us and Beuran will be able to offer variety to our attack.
"We are well aware of what Duanne‚ Dane and Heinrich have to offer and in the case of Duanne we are mindful of the amount of bowling he has done at the top level over the past month and we want to give him a break ahead of the Test Series against Sri Lanka.
"For the same reason we will be looking to rest Kagiso Rabada for the entire T20 International Series.”
Proteas ODI squad: Faf du Plessis (Titans‚ capt)‚ Hashim Amla (Cobras)‚ Quinton de Kock (Titans)‚ Beuran Hendricks (Lions)‚ Reeza Hendricks (Lions)‚ Imran Tahir (Dolphins)‚ Aiden Markram (Titans)‚ David Miller (Dolphins)‚ Andile Phehlukwayo (Dolphins)‚ Dwaine Pretorius (Lions)‚ Kagiso Rabada (Lions)‚ Tabraiz Shamsi (Titans)‚ Dale Steyn (Titans)‚ Rassie van der Dussen (Lions).
Fixtures:
January 25: 3rd ODI (SuperSport Park‚ 1pm)
January 27: 4th ODI (Wanderers Stadium‚ 10pm)
January 30: 5th ODI (Newlands‚ 1pm)