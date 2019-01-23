Quinton de Kock and Dale Steyn included in the SA squad for remaining ODIs against Pakistan

Quinton de Kock and Dale Steyn have been included in the Proteas squad for the three remaining ODIs against Pakistan starting at SuperSport Park on Friday afternoon.

The two players were rested for the first two matches in Port Elizabeth and Durban.

The selectors have also included Lions left-arm seamer Beuran Hendricks who is uncapped in the 50 overs format but has previously represented South Africa in T20s while Duanne Olivier‚ Dane Paterson and Heinrich Klaasen have dropped out.

“We are very happy with the depth of our fast bowling resources‚ particularly if you consider that Lungi Ngidi is still on the road back from injury and we also want to have a look at Anrich Nortje when he is fully recovered‚” said Cricket South Africa (CSA) convener of selectors Linda Zondi.