Cricket

SA forgives Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed for controversial taunt at Andile Phehlukwayo

24 January 2019 - 15:53 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Pakistan captain and wicketkeeper/batsman Sarfraz Ahmed during his post-match TV interview after the second ODI against South Africa at Durban's Kingsmead Stadium on Januarty 22 2019.
Pakistan captain and wicketkeeper/batsman Sarfraz Ahmed during his post-match TV interview after the second ODI against South Africa at Durban's Kingsmead Stadium on Januarty 22 2019.
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

The Proteas have forgiven Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed for the controversial taunt he directed at Andile Phehlukwayo during the second ODI at Kingsmead in Durban on Tuesday.

But Proteas captain Faf du Plessis added that they have left the matter in the hands of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The ICC are looking into the matter after they received a detailed report from the officials who handled the match and an announcement on whether Ahmed will take to the field in the third match at Centurion on Friday will be made soon.

“We forgive him because he said sorry‚” said Du Plessis on Thursday.

“He has apologised and taken responsibility for it‚ it is out of our hands and ICC will have to deal with it now.

"When you come to South Africa‚ you have to be very careful when you go to racial comments.

"I am sure he didn’t mean it like that but he has taken responsibility and we will have to see what the outcome of that is going to be.

"This is not something that we take lightly as a team‚ but the fact that he apologised straightaway means there is regret from his part.”

Ahmed was caught by the stump microphone saying in Urdu about Phehlukwayo: “Abey kaale‚ teri ammi aaj kahaan baitheen hain? Kya parwa ke aaye hai aaj?"

The comment was later translated as: “"Hey black guy‚ where's your mother sitting today? What [prayer] have you got her to say for you today?"

The Pakistan captain has received widespread condemnation back home in Pakistan and here in South Africa after the racial remarks.

Part of his apology said: “I wish to extend my sincere apologies to any person who may have taken offence from my expression of frustration which was unfortunately caught by the stump mic during yesterday’s game against SA.

"My words were not directed towards anyone in particular.”

Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi and two officials declined to comment on the matter on Thursday afternoon before training at SuperSport Park.

X