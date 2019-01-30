SA crush Pakistan by seven wickets in final ODI to seal 3-2 series win

Batting problems? What batting problems? For a side who have looked hungover at the crease for too much of their one-day series against Pakistan, South Africa earned themselves a drink at Newlands on Wednesday.

Asked to come up with what would be the highest successful chase in the 31 day/night ODIs played in Cape Town, the home side were in the pub less than two hours after sunset, the series theirs 3-2.

Pakistan’s 240/8 meant South Africa needed a dozen runs more than anyone batting second had scored to win under lights at Newlands.

They never looked like not doing so, winning with seven wickets standing and 10 overs to spare.

Quinton de Kock’s 83, a wonder of 58 balls, 11 of them drilled for four, another three for six, only 21 runs not in boundaries, kept South Africa’s foot on the accelerator until the 21st over.

Then Faf du Plessis and Rassie van der Dussen tightened the nuts and bolts with an unbroken stand of 95 in which they both scored 50 not out.