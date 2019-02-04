Starc takes 10 wickets to lead Australia to 2-0 series win over Sri Lanka

Fast bowler Mitchell Starc picked up his second five-wicket haul in the match to lead Australia to a comprehensive 366-run victory in the second test against Sri Lanka and a 2-0 series win at Manuka Oval on Monday.

Chasing an improbable 516 for victory, the tourists were shot out for 149 by Australia, who won the opening Test in Brisbane by an innings and 40 runs.

The series win against Sri Lanka was the first for Australia since they thrashed England 4-0 in the Ashes early last year.

"It's nice to get some reward. I've said all summer this group has been working really hard," Australia captain Tim Paine said after the win.

"I think we're starting to build towards something so it's great to get some reward for the work we've been putting in.

"It doesn't matter what the wicket is like or who you are playing against."

Left-arm quick Starc bowled with the same aggression and pace that earned him a five-wicket haul in the first innings to finish with 5-46 and only his second match haul of 10 wickets.