Pakistan grab consolation win against South Africa in third T20

South Africa made a mess of a seemingly negotiable job as they lost to Pakistan by 27 runs in third and final T20 match in Centurion on Wednesday night and in the process missed out on a series whitewash.

Made to chase a par target of 169, Proteas were bowled out for 141 as Pakistan saved themselves from the embarrassment of losing all three T20s and they finished what was a tough tour on a happy ending like the guy who proposed at the end of the match.

For the Proteas, who won this series 2-1, the old batting frailties reared their ugly heads and some of the players will have to get their limited overs act together during the Momentum One Day Cp which starts this weekend.

South Africa stand-in captain won the toss and elected to field and the fast bowlers did their job in restricting Pakistan to 168/9 with Beuran Hendricks registering his career best figures of 4/14 in his four overs.

With the exception of half centurion Chris Morris (55) and Rassie van der Dusssen (41), the South African batting line up crumbled from the beginning of the chase as they lost Reeza Hendricks (5) and Janneman Malan ((2) inside two overs.

The Proteas never recovered as they went on to lose Heinrich Klaasen (2), who continued to struggle with the bat, when he was caught by Shoaib Malik at mid off from Mohammad Amir’s first delivery.

South Africa’s mission of rebuilding their innings was disturbed when Miller (13) was caught and bowled by Shadab Khan in the eleventh over and he was soon followed by Van Der Dussen.

Shadab was pumped up and he returned to wreck havoc later by trapping Andile Phehlukwayo in front for just ten runs as South Africa sunk deeper into trouble and needing a further 89 off 42 to win.

Hendricks and Sipamla followed in the closing stages as Pakistan ensured that they leave this shores with smiles.

Beuran Hendricks was Proteas star man with the ball as he returned with four wickets and he was followed by Chris Morris with two while Phehlukwayo and Lutho Sipamla, who claimed his maiden international wicket, returned with one each.

Muhammad Amir was the star man for Pakistan with three wickets while Shadab Khan and Faheem Ashraf helped themselves to two each and Shaheen Shah Afridi and Imad Wasim took one apiece.