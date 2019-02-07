Key men missing as Sri Lankans prepare for Proteas Test

Sri Lanka are accustomed to overseas batting struggles, but their mountain will be that much higher without their two best batsmen in Angelo Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal.

The sub-continent side start their tour of SA in a week.

Mathews’ ongoing fitness problems, this time a hamstring injury he sustained during the New Zealand series, mean he hasn’t been pencilled into the squad. Chandimal, who made his debut in Sri Lanka’s ground-breaking 208-run win in the 2011 Boxing Day Test at Kingsmead, has been shafted due to a terrible lack of form.

Chandimal scored a pair of crucial 50s, alongside tons from Thilan Samaraweera and Kumar Sangakkara, to help Sri Lanka secure their first ever Test win in South Africa. But his recent form is far from those heroics. The most senior Sri Lankan batsman in his team given Mathews’ absence in their disastrous Test tour of Australia, Chandimal collected a meagre 24 runs across four innings.