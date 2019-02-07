SA stand-in captain David Miller identifies where Pakistan outsmarted the Proteas

David Miller has admitted that they were outsmarted by Pakistan during the powerplay in their 27-run defeat at SuperSport Park on Wednesday night.

After the first six overs‚ Pakistan accelerated to score 50/2 while the Proteas stuttered out of the blocks with 24/2‚ and that proved to be SA’s undoing as they were ultimately bowled out for 141 in chasing the par target of 169.

“We thought we will bowl first and chase the target down but it didn’t work out and they were exceptional in the power-play with the ball‚” said Miller‚ who was named player of the series‚ looking back at the defeat that denied SA a 3-0 T20 series whitewash.

“They managed to restrict us to 20-odd runs and it was similar with the batting where I think they scored 50-odd in the power-play.

"They took us in the first six overs but overall I am happy with the fight that the boys showed in the back end.

“[Chris] Morris played a special knock [55 not out] but obviously it was not enough as we lost too many wickets in the middle.”