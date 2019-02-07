Proteas women's cricket coach Hilton Moreeng says South Africa must have a professional league within the next two years in order to develop young talent and feed the senior national team.

SA players are sought after around the world and this season Laura Wolvaardt and Sune Luus played for Brisbane Heat‚ Mignon du Preez was signed by Melbourne Stars‚ and Dane van Niekerk and Marizanne Kapp by Sydney Sixers Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) in Australia.

Last year‚ Du Preez played for Southern Vipers while Van Niekerk and Kapp for Surrey Stars in the Kia Super League in England‚ and Moreeng believes it is time SA had their own league.

“I think in the next two years‚ the league must start happening‚” the coach said after the Proteas beat Sri Lanka by 39 runs at SuperSport Park on Wednesday to complete a 3-0 T20 series whitewash over their visitors.