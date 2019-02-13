Vishwa Fernando shines as Sri Lanka defy odds against South Africa

Vishwa Fernando took four wickets as underdogs Sri Lanka heeded new captain Dimuth Karunaratne's call to "compete in every session" on the first day of the first Test against South Africa at Kingsmead on Wednesday.

South Africa, overwhelming favourites against a team seemingly in disarray, were bowled out for 235. Sri Lanka were 49 for one at the close.

Left-arm opening bowler Fernando dismissed both South African opening batsmen cheaply as the hosts found themselves floundering at 17 for three after being sent in on a pitch which offered bounce and swing on a partially overcast morning.

Fernando, 27, playing in his fourth Test, went on to claim career-best figures of four for 62. Kasun Rajitha took three for 68.

Wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock, batting at number six because South Africa picked five specialist bowlers, gave the Proteas' innings some respectability by hitting 80 off 94 balls before he was last man out.

Sri Lanka lost Lahiru Thirimanne, caught behind off Dale Steyn for nought, but Karunaratne batted confidently to be 28 not out at the close, while new cap Oshada Fernando went on the attack when South African captain Faf du Plessis turned to spin bowling as the light faded to finish on 17 not out.