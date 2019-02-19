Cricket

Akila Dananjaya returns to boost Sri Lanka for the one-day international series against SA

19 February 2019 - 15:34 By Alvin Reeves
Sri Lankan cricketer Akila Dananjaya (C) celebrates after he dismissed England Ben Stokes during the second one day international (ODI) cricket match between Sri Lanka and England at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium in Dambulla on October 13, 2018.
Sri Lankan cricketer Akila Dananjaya (C) celebrates after he dismissed England Ben Stokes during the second one day international (ODI) cricket match between Sri Lanka and England at the Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium in Dambulla on October 13, 2018.
Image: LAKRUWAN WANNIARACHCHI / AFP

Re-invented mystery spinner Akila Dananjaya will return to boost Sri Lanka for the one-day international series against South Africa after being cleared by the International Cricket Council of an illegal action.

The five-match series starts in Johannesburg on March 3 and Dananjaya was on Tuesday named in the tourists’ squad of 17 players.

Dananjaya was suspended from bowling due to a suspect action following Sri Lanka’s first Test against England in Galle in November.

He was reported by the match officials and then later banned by an independent committee which ruled the action illegal.

The 25-year-old then spent time re-modelling his action and was cleared to carry on playing on Tuesday.

Perera takes Sri Lanka to sensational win in South Africa

Kusal Perera took Sri Lanka to a sensational one-wicket win on the fourth day of the first Test against South Africa at Kingsmead on Saturday.
Sport
3 days ago

The International Cricket Council released a statement that read: “Following remedial work and reassessment‚ the bowling action of Sri Lanka spinner Akila Dananjaya has been found to be legal and he can resume bowling in international cricket.”

Dananjaya has been successful in all formats of the game for Sri Lanka having taken 27 wickets in only five Tests‚ 46 wickets in 30 ODIs and 14 wickets in 16 T20 Internationals.

Sri Lanka also named three uncapped players in their squad for South Africa.

Right-hand batsman Oshada Fernando‚ who is currently in the country with the Test squad‚ was among the new players along with seamer Kamindu Mendis and allrounder Priyamal Perera.

'We’ll need patience to beat Sri Lanka', says Duanne Olivier

South Africa made three crucial breakthroughs before the close but will need patience to complete a victory in the first Test against Sri Lanka, fast ...
Sport
3 days ago

Sri Lanka squad:

Lasith Malinga (captain)‚ Niroshan Dikwella (vice captain‚ Avishka Fernando‚ Upul Tharanga‚ Kusal Janith Perera‚ Kusal Mendis‚ Dhananjaya de Silva‚ Thisara Perera‚ Akila Dananjaya‚ Angelo Perera‚ Oshada Fernando‚ Kamindu Mendis‚ Priyamal Perera‚ Isuru Udana‚ Vishwa Fernando‚ Kasun Rajitha and Lakshan Sandakan.

The ODI schedule is:

March 3: 1st ODI‚ Johannesburg‚ 10am

March 6: 2nd ODI‚ Centurion‚ 1pm

March 10: 3rd ODI‚ Durban‚ 10am

March 13: 4th ODI‚ Port Elizabeth‚ 1pm

March 16: 5th ODI‚ Cape Town‚ 1pm

Most read

  1. Orlando Pirates face SuperSport on a ground that has haunting memories of their ... Soccer
  2. Hamstring injury rules Philander out of SA's must-win second Test against Sri ... Cricket
  3. Middendorp trying to find a way to integrate Moon back into Kaizer Chiefs' ... Soccer
  4. Akila Dananjaya returns to boost Sri Lanka for the one-day international series ... Cricket
  5. The score was not a fair reflection of the game‚ says Dearnaley after defeat to ... Soccer

Latest Videos

PE cyclist pushed off bicycle and robbed
Cellphone thief takes baby on crime spree

Related articles

  1. Gritty Perera keeps Sri Lanka in the hunt in Durban test Cricket
  2. Embuldeniya triggers South Africa collapse as Sri Lanka fight back Cricket
  3. Vishwa Fernando shines as Sri Lanka defy odds against South Africa Cricket
  4. Kingsmead could be Lankans' best weapon as SA ponder selection Cricket
X