To whom much is given‚ much is expected and after their legendary antics against the New Zealand franchises last year‚ the Sharks have a heavy burden on their shoulders.

To say the Sharks were adequate against New Zealand sides last season is selling them short.

They were more than exemplary‚ especially when their inconsistency tended to manifest itself against the Australian team.

They beat the Blues‚ the Highlanders and the Chiefs.

They lost narrowly to the Hurricanes but they were predictably beaten by the Crusaders in the quarterfinals.

Disappointingly‚ they drew against the Waratahs while they were well beaten by the Rebels and the Brumbies.

Flyhalf Robert du Preez was in the belly of the results beast last year when the Durban side asked questions the New Zealand sides had difficulty answering‚ only for the Australian sides to crack the Sharks code with remarkable ease.