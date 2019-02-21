Sri Lanka reduce South Africa to 73-4 at lunch

Sri Lanka's Vishwa Fernando produced an excellent display of swing bowling and struck two early blows to rattle South Africa who were reeling on 73 for four at lunch on day one of the second and final test at St George’s Park on Thursday.

Having won the toss and elected to bat, South Africa were in early trouble at 15 for three as Fernando (2-18) caused panic in the home dressing room with a fine spell.

Opener Aiden Markram (37 not out) and captain Faf du Plessis (25) steadied the home innings with a 58-run fourth wicket partnership before Du Plessis was bowled by the part-time seam of his Sri Lanka counterpart Dimuth Karunaratne with the last ball before lunch.