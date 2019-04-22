Cricket

Selectors explain how Amla cracked the nod and why Markram was preferred over Hendricks

22 April 2019 - 13:55 By Tiisetso Malepa
Quinton de Kock takes the catch while Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis and Dean Elgar of the Proteas appeal for the wicket of Lahiru Thirimanne of Sri Lanka during day 1 of the 1st Test match between South Africa and Sri Lanka at Kingsmead Stadium on February 13, 2019 in Durban, South Africa.
Quinton de Kock takes the catch while Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis and Dean Elgar of the Proteas appeal for the wicket of Lahiru Thirimanne of Sri Lanka during day 1 of the 1st Test match between South Africa and Sri Lanka at Kingsmead Stadium on February 13, 2019 in Durban, South Africa.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

Experience and the attacking nature of the Proteas since coach Ottis Gibson took over swayed the selectors in picking Hashim Amla in SA’s Cricket World Cup-bound squad.

There were doubts whether Amla would make the cut but the selectors put all that to bed when the 36-year-old veteran of 7‚910 ODI runs from 171 innings was included in the 15-man squad.

Amla’s form of late does not inspire confidence but his selection was always going to be as close to automatic as it should be‚ given his intimidating record in the ODI format.

“For us I think when you look at the type of philosophy and the type of (positive) game coach Ottis Gibson came with‚ it is a very confident kind of a format he brought into the team‚” said Cricket South Africa (CSA) chief of selectors Linda Zondi.

“So you have to have experience.

"You don’t want to be 17 for five.

"You need someone who is going to be there and who is going to consolidate the innings and I mean Amla has done that for years for South Africa.”

Zondi said most teams at the World Cup will deploy two spinners and it helped that Amla is SA’s best player of the turning ball.

A team with balance in talent and demographics

After an anxious month, Cricket SA on Thursday revealed the names of the 15 players who will represent the country at the World Cup in England, and ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Not many disapproved of Amla’s inclusion for obvious reasons.

But there were question marks around who between Aiden Markram (24) and Reeza Hendricks (29) should be picked for the opening backup batsman spot.

Markram‚ a long shot for World Cup selection until the turn of the year‚ cracked the nod ahead of Hendricks‚ who himself also remained in the reckoning until the announcement.

Should it have been Markram (24) or Hendricks (29)?

“I will touch on Markram and Reeza as well…

"Both players when you look at the (CSA) Vision 2019‚ which started in September 2018 till now‚ when you look at Reeza he averages about 24 and also looking at him in terms of Australia (tour) he also averaged about 27 or so and we looked at him against Pakistan of which he had a good knock.

"I think he averages about 41 and then you look at his last stats against Sri Lanka he averaged about 10‚” said Zondi.

The chief of selectors added that Markram was helped by his versatility with the bat. Markarm can bat in different positions while Hendricks is generally mostly at home as an opener.

SA win the toss and opt to field in the fourth one-day international against Sri Lanka

South Africa won the toss and opted to field in the fourth one-day international at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday.
Sport
1 month ago

“If you look at Markram he is capable of batting at 1‚2‚3‚4 up to six‚” explained Zondi.

“I mean he averages 108 or so compared to Reeza who averages 86 or so.

“Yes one can look at other things like the fielding and everything else as a package.

"Reeza when you look at him on the field yes he does add value but at the end of the day you are not going to pick a player just because he is a good fielder and same goes for Markram as well.

“We went with Markram because he can bat from 1 to 6. Hashim can be the bedrock.”

Most read

  1. Sundowns have themselves to blame‚ says Mosimane Soccer
  2. I can score with my feet too‚ insists Kaizer Chiefs beanpole Ryan Moon Soccer
  3. Kaizer Chiefs through to Nedbank Cup final after win over Chippa U Soccer
  4. Zwane, Nascimento on target as Sundowns close in on leaders Pirates Soccer
  5. TS Galaxy shock Golden Arrows and make history by reaching Nedbank Cup final Soccer

Latest Videos

Mmusi Maimane tells President Cyril Ramaphosa he's chickening out of debate
Booysen's damning testimony: ‘Panday acted like the provincial commissioner’

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | A team with balance in talent and demographics Opinion & Analysis
  2. Proteas World Cup squad a stew with spice Sport
  3. Hashim Amla gets the nod in SA's World Cup-bound squad Cricket
  4. OPINION: The Hashim Amla debate - my head says yes but my heart says no Cricket
  5. Lungi Ngidi‚ Anrich Nortjé available for World Cup squad selection Cricket
  6. Amla underwhelms in low key return to cricket as World Cup squad announcement ... Cricket
  7. Hashim Amla due back in action‚ but in time for the Cricket World Cup? Cricket
X