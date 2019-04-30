Not many people are unhappy when David Warner leaves‚ but the Indian Premier League (IPL) is sad to see him go.

Warner bailed on the tournament on Monday having scored 692 runs — 172 more than anyone else.

He signed off with a 56-ball 81‚ his eighth half-century in a dozen innings that also featured a century‚ for Sunrisers against Kings XI Punjab in Hyderabad.

Next stop for Warner is Australia’s World Cup camp at the National Cricket Centre near Brisbane.

The facility is on Greg Chappell Street‚ which used to be called Bogan Street.

Readers with a working knowledge of Warner’s history — a serial opponent-abuser banned by Cricket Australia (CA) for ball-tampering — and Australian slang — “bogan” is used to describe someone uncouth — might get a laugh out of that.

“It’s great to get out there and do your job properly‚” Warner‚ almost always a bouncy interviewee‚ said during the on-field presentation after the match.

His thoughts were turned to the World Cup in England from May to July‚ when Australia will try to add a sixth title to the five they have won in the 11 tournaments yet played.

“We’re the reigning champions so for us it’s about going out there and backing our ability‚” Warner said.