The Proteas’ team management have confirmed that fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada‚ Lungi Ngidi‚ all-rounder JP Duminy and spinner Tabraiz Shamsi have been cleared to play at the ICC World Cup.

“‘KG’ [Rabada] has been cleared from his back strain‚ Lungi has been cleared from his side strain‚ JP has recovered completely from his right shoulder and Tabraiz Shamsi has recovered from his lower back‚” confirmed team doctor Mohammed Moosajee at the team’s farewell press conference on Saturday ahead of their departure for England on Sunday.

The only injury concern remains premier fast bowler Dale Steyn‚ who has been cleared by a team of specialists to travel to England‚ but is uncertain to play in the opening game against the hosts at the Oval on May 30.

“Dale is making good progress and he is being seen by two of South Africa’s best shoulder specialists‚” Moosajee said.

“He has had numerous scans done‚ which have not revealed anything of significance and we have been reassured by those specialist opinions who have cleared him for the tournament.

“His fitness regime is continuing at pace and the focus now is to increase his bowling loads to have him ready.”

Moosajee could not give assurances that Steyn‚ who got injured at the IPL‚ will be ready for the opening match of the tournament.

“We are going to take it week by week. His shoulder is moving at the right pace but at the same time we don’t want to rush him‚” the doctor said.

“He is an important assert and we will give him the best opportunity to be ready for the tournament. He has been doing shadow bowling and his final assessment is today [Saturday] and he should be cleared to play after that.”

Proteas coach Ottis Gibson remains hopeful that Steyn will be able to line up against England.

“We are doing everything we can to have him ready for the first game against England but if he is not ready for that game we will have to wait‚” Gibson said.

“The tournament is six weeks long and if he is not able to play the first game or games we will have to accept that and have him ready to play a part in the latter stages. He is an important part of our setup and strategy.”