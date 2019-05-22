Proteas captain Faf du Plessis has given the strongest hint yet of how the side will line up at the Cricket World Cup in England in the coming days.

Du Plessis and coach Ottis Gibson have not yet nailed down the specifics but they will go for a balance of six specialist batsmen‚ one all-rounder‚ three fast bowlers and a spinner when they open their account against the hosts at the Oval on May 30.

Quinton de Kock will open the batting with Hashim Amla or Aiden Markram‚ then it will be Du Plessis and Rassie van der Dussen at either three or four and David Miller and JP Duminy at number five and six.

The number seven all-rounder spot is between Andile Phehlukwayo and Chris Morris and they will be followed by Kagiso Rabada‚ Dale Steyn‚ Lungi Ngidi and Imran Tahir.