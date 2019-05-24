It’s been a while since the real Hashim Amla stood up‚ but he was unmistakable at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Thursday.

Warm-up games are not for winning and losing‚ even those ahead of a World Cup‚ so there’s little import in the fact that South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 87 runs.

They did so by batting solidly and escaping with the spoils despite bowling below themselves.

Whatever. It matters far more that Amla is back.

At his best‚ he doesn’t merely bat. He makes magical realism‚ crossing paths with the ball in unexpected places and sending it to even less expected places.