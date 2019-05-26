Win over India means little for World Cup, says New Zealand's Ross Taylor

New Zealand have moved to temper expectations ahead of the Cricket World Cup after their six-wicket victory over India in a warmup match on Saturday, with conditions likely to be more conducive to batting during the tournament.

New Zealand skittled India out for 179 in the 40th over at The Oval with only all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's 54 saving the tournament favourites from an embarrassingly lower total.

Ross Taylor then top scored with 71 as the 2015 finalists coasted to 180-4 in 38 overs.

The 35-year-old Taylor, however, said New Zealand had the benefit of exploiting a green-topped pitch early on, which saw them reduce Virat Kohli's side to 39-4 in the 11th over.

"It is a warm-up and you have to take what you want out of it," Taylor told reporters. "Time out in the middle for most of the batters is crucial."