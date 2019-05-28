Cricket

Dale Steyn ruled out of South Africa World Cup opener

28 May 2019 - 15:36 By AFP
Dale Steyn is South Africa's all-time leading wicket taker.
Dale Steyn is South Africa's all-time leading wicket taker.
Image: Cricket SA/Twitter

Dale Steyn has been ruled out of South Africa's World Cup opener against England on Thursday.

The 35-year-old paceman injured his shoulder during the recent Indian Premier League and will not be risked at the Oval.

"He's not quite ready yet, not far away but not ready," said head coach Ottis Gibson.

"We think with a six-week tournament there's no real need to force the issue just now. He won't be available for the first game. We've still got 14 others so we'll choose from them."

Steyn has not bowled competitively since pulling out of Royal Challengers Bangalore's IPL campaign in late April, having played only two games there.

Most read

  1. TS Galaxy player dies in car accident Soccer
  2. Sundowns president Patrice Motsepe speaks his mind on players and money Soccer
  3. Tributes pour in for TS Galaxy's 'fallen soldier' Thembinkosi Mbamba Soccer
  4. Sundowns' 'Invisible man' has seen it all and says Pitso is the best Sport
  5. 'I can turn Kaizer Chiefs into champions,' says coach Kgoloko Thobejane Soccer

Latest Videos

'You white people, you make me sick' - licensing dept official tells client
Explainer: Public Protector vs Pravin Gordhan

Related articles

  1. Win over India means little for World Cup, says New Zealand's Ross Taylor Cricket
  2. Faf du Plessis open to other paths to World Cup glory Sport
  3. Eoin 'Morgs' pale-faced as Virat Kohli bounces Jofra challenge Sport
  4. It hasn't been all good but SA might just clinch it at the Oval Sport
  5. 'There won't be sport in five years and there won't be the Springboks‚' warns ... Rugby
  6. Amla kills them softly again Cricket
X