Of all the words spoken in the wake of South Africa spiralling to defeat in their Cricket World Cup match against Bangladesh at the Oval on Sunday two were short, sharp and shocking.

Asked if the 21-run win represented one of Bangladesh’s best performances‚ their captain‚ Mashrafe Mortaza‚ said: “Not really.”

He fleshed out his answer with examples of better days for his team‚ and added‚ “I don’t think this is the best one.”

South Africa have acknowledged that they do not have the strongest team at the tournament‚ and that this year’s vintage is not as accomplished as others who have worn their colours.

That’s been borne out by Sunday’s result‚ as well as their loss by 104 runs to England at the same ground on Thursday.

But to be so casually dismissed by the captain of a side that remains among the lesser lights of the world game was a cold slap.