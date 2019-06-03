South Africa can't afford any more mistakes, says Jacques Kallis

South Africa cannot afford any more mistakes at the Cricket World Cup and will need to win almost all their remaining seven games if they hope to qualify for the semi-finals, former all-rounder Jacques Kallis has said.

South Africa lost their tournament opener to England by 104 runs before they suffered an upset 21-run defeat against Bangladesh on Sunday.

"I think you'll need six wins, maybe five with a really good run rate, to finish in the top four," Kallis said in a column for the International Cricket Council.

"So South Africa almost need to win every game they will play. There will be no margin for error.

The top four teams from the new round-robin format qualify for the semi-finals and defeat against India on Wednesday could also potentially affect South Africa's net run rate, which will decide the final standings if teams are tied on points and wins.