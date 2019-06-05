SA crash to third consecutive Cricket World Cup loss against India

Rohit Sharma’s 122 not out sealed a comprehensive victory for India over South Africa in their Cricket World Cup match in Southampton on Wednesday.

South Africa crashed to 89/5 on their way to a sub-par total of 227/9‚ which India passed with six wickets standing and 15 balls to spare.

Chris Morris’ 42 was South Africa’s best effort with the bat. No-one else reached 40.

The result followed losses to England and Bangladesh in their first two games.

Cold shivers would have rattled through South Africa’s dressingroom in what might have been the fateful 13th over‚ when Faf du Plessis took a blow on the bottom hand from Hardik Pandya.

Minutes of medical attention passed before he eased his glove back onto his hand and continued the fight.

By then‚ Hashim Amla and Quinton de Kock had been dismissed. To lose the captain into the bargain would have turned South Africa’s not very good campaign from bad to ugly.