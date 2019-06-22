Cricket

Shami hat-trick seals India win against Afghanistan in World Cup thriller

India's captain Virat Kohli (L) celebrates with India's Hardik Pandya (C) and India's Yuzvendra Chahal (R)after the dismissal of Afghanistan's Mohammad Nabiduring the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between India and Afghanistan at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, southern England, on June 22, 2019.
India survived a major World Cup scare as they beat minnows Afghanistan by 11 runs thanks to Mohammed Shami’s decisive hat-trick on Saturday.

Virat Kohli’s side, one of the favourites to win the tournament, posted just 224-8 from their 50 overs. Afghanistan, who had lost their previous five games, made a brave effort to chase down the target.

But they eventually fell just short of a stunning upset thanks to pace bowler Shami, who took the last three wickets in the space of three balls in the final over to move unbeaten India closer to the semi-finals.

