Gutless SA crash out of running for Cricket World Cup semi finals

Their batters were worse, failing to take significant advantage of Pakistan making a hash of six catches — six! — to fall so far short of a competitive showing that the game was decided long before it ended.

Do not be fooled by the mediocrity of the scorecard: this funeral of an innings was abjectly funereal.

Not so that of the Pakistanis, who rattled through their batting gears at an impressive rate.

Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq shared 81 off 91 for the first wicket. Then Babar Azam and Haris Sohail put on the exactly same amount of runs for the fourth — but from 23 fewer deliveries. Things got noisier still when Haris and Imad Wasim added 71 off 40 for the fifth.

Barbar’s 80-ball 69 endured into the 42nd over and Haris took his 89 — which flew off 59 — all the way to the penultimate delivery of the innings.

South Africa fought back in patches — the first 50 took 44 balls and the second precisely twice as many.

But the tide of the innings never turned, and all that remained to be seen as it entered its final stages was how far past 300 Pakistan were able to forge.

South Africa’s seamers looked particularly flat. Kagiso Rabada went wicketless for 65, and Lungi Ngidi wasn’t much sharper in conceding 64 — but at least he took three wickets.

Chris Morris and Andile Phehlukwayo also went for more than a run a ball.

It was left to Imran Tahir to keep South Africa in the game, which he did by dismissing Farkar and Imam — by way of a brilliant, low return catch — and keeping the damage down to 41 runs.

South Africa might have lost Quinton de Kock to the second legal delivery of their reply, but Wahab Riaz at mid-on dropped the lofted drive off Mohammad Hafeez.

Not that that, and the other fluffed catches, made much difference in what became just another of the unfinished starts South Africa have shambled to in this tournament.

De Kock made 47, Du Plessis 63, Rassie van der Dussen 36, and David Miller 31.

The second wicket stand, the work of De Kock and Du Plessis, yielded 87 runs.