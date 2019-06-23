Pakistan win toss and choose to bat against South Africa

Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed won the toss and decided to bat first in a must-win Cricket World Cup clash against fellow strugglers South Africa at Lord's on Sunday.

Pakistan and South Africa both need a victory to keep their slender hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals alive.

With only one win apiece, neither side have any margin for error in the first match of the tournament to be staged at Lord's, cricket's spiritual home, in north London.

Sarfaraz backed his team to put up a big score in warm conditions, which would allow them to pile pressure on the Proteas' batting line-up in the chase.

"It looks like a good pitch but we'd like to put runs on the board and hopefully defend it," he said.

"We're focusing on this match and not other things. It's an important game for us."