Proteas batsman Reeza Hendricks shrugs off World Cup snub

Hendricks is in pre-season training with the Lions and he is preparing for a busy international season that includes the tough tour to India and notable visits by England and Australia.

The batsman‚ who was a high-profile omission from the Proteas squad that spectacularly failed to qualify for the semifinals in the tournament in England‚ said he is ready to move on after the World Cup snub.

“The World Cup disappointment is truly behind me now and I am looking forward to the domestic and international seasons‚” he said.

“I want to establish myself into the Proteas team again by taking each series that comes along as it comes this coming season.