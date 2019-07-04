Cricket

Proteas batsman Reeza Hendricks shrugs off World Cup snub

04 July 2019 - 16:41 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
The bizhub Highveld Lions batsman Reeza Hendricks is not bothered by the Cricket World Cup snub.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Hendricks is in pre-season training with the Lions and he is preparing for a busy international season that includes the tough tour to India and notable visits by England and Australia.

The batsman‚ who was a high-profile omission from the Proteas squad that spectacularly failed to qualify for the semifinals in the tournament in England‚ said he is ready to move on after the World Cup snub.

“The World Cup disappointment is truly behind me now and I am looking forward to the domestic and international seasons‚” he said.

“I want to establish myself into the Proteas team again by taking each series that comes along as it comes this coming season.

"I would like to be selected for the tour to India for the T20s and I would like to get into the Test side eventually.

"It hasn’t happened yet (playing Test cricket) but definitely I am keen on getting into the Test team in the future.”

Before the Proteas depart for India‚ Hendricks will be part of the South Africa ‘A’ side that is scheduled to play five ODIs in Trivandrum.

The side will be captained by Temba Bavuma.

“There is the SA ‘A’ tour to India coming up in September before the senior team travels for the Test series‚ and hopefully from there one can be selected for the Proteas team for the summer‚” he said.

Hendricks has not been able to watch most of the matches at the World Cup as he was on holiday.

But he conceded that the Proteas' results have been disappointing.

“I have been out of the country for a couple of weeks and I have not being following the World Cup that much‚" he said.

"But seeing the results and how things have gone is disappointing.

"But I back the boys to go out there and finish the tournament on a high.

“We are all trying to figure out what went wrong.

"I was involved with the build-up to the World Cup and everything in the camp with players‚ staff and management team was good.

"I don’t know what went wrong and I am sure that they are also trying to figure that out themselves.

"I want to think that if I was there I could have been able to make a good contribution‚ but you will never know.

"Things have unfolded the way they did and that’s it.”

