Cricket

WATCH | This streaker did the most to escape security at Cricket World Cup match

05 July 2019 - 13:19 By Unathi Nkanjeni

A streaker provided some entertainment during New Zealand's crucial World Cup match against England on Wednesday at Durham's Chester-le-Street. 

Wearing nothing but a green wig, the man managed to reach the middle of the pitch and get close to New Zealand's batsmen Tom Latham and Mitchell Santner before managing to avoid security.

It took almost 30 seconds before security reacted to him as he ran around the ground amid outbursts of laughter from the crowd.

The man escaped the security guards' attempted tackles three times before finally giving himself up after they stopped trying.

He was eventually dragged away by seven men but broke free again before being tackled to the ground.

England beat New Zealand by 119 runs to book their place in the semi-finals.

