Did South Africa finally play properly in their men’s Cricket World Cup game against Australia at Old Trafford on Saturday because they were fresh after a break‚ or because they knew the pressure was off?

“I think both‚” Faf du Plessis said after South Africa held their nerve to win a high-scoring match by 10 runs.

Powered by Du Plessis’ 100 — their only century of the tournament — South Africa scored 325/6‚ their biggest total‚ and dismissed Australia for 315.

That was only their third win in eight completed games: they have been out of the running for a place in the semi-finals since before their previous match‚ against Sri Lanka‚ which they also won‚ and which was followed by four days off.