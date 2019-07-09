Proteas brace for change after disastrous World Cup campaign
The Proteas' disastrous Cricket World Cup campaign in England is expected to have a major influence on the composition of the squad that is to face England in a home series in February next year.
All-rounder JP Duminy and spinner Imran Tahir have retired from ODIs and there is the possibility of long-time top order batsman Hashim Amla also calling it a day to focus on the Test cricket.
SA finished third from the bottom in the World Cup and captain Faf du Plessis confirmed that there would be about four to five changes in the team.
“There are two or three guys who are retiring and I have always found that after a World Cup there are probably four to five changes‚” he said.
“That is because most of the guys are probably older and you will see that in this ODI team.
"There will be about four to five new faces the next time the ODI play because there is a need to look forward to the next four years and the planning of that.
“Within that you need some experienced players around the new ones‚ otherwise the learning period takes a lot longer and it can be a little bit tricky.
"From a Proteas point of view‚ it is important that we do have experienced players around the new and younger ones for guidance.”
Some of the changes could see Du Plessis not captaining the side as he has made it clear that he needs time to think about his plans for the future.
“Personally I have said that even if we win or lose the World Cup‚ I will sit down to rethink where I am going‚ my plans‚ my purpose‚ how long I see myself playing for South Africa.
"I also need to decide how long I need to continue playing‚ or do I see myself playing T20 leagues around the world‚” said Du Plessis.
“Those are the things I need to consider over the next while but I will have discussions with the right people about that.
"Right now I am sitting here with a lot of passion for the Proteas.
"I am still extremely motivated‚ I love captaining this team and that has been my purpose.”
He added that the team’s poor performances at the World Cup have left him hurt as a leader of the side.
“I am hurt‚" he said.
"I carry the responsibility on my shoulders but it is not necessary now to make a decision because it may be a little bit emotional.
"Time will heal everything and in two or three weeks I will be fresh again after having moved on from this disappointment and we will see what happens going forward.”