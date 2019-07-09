Clearly‚ the gods are no fans of India. Nor‚ indeed‚ of New Zealand.

The first time those teams met in this men’s World Cup‚ at the Riverside in Chester-le-Street on June 5‚ not a ball was bowled.

This time‚ in their semi-final at Old Trafford on Tuesday‚ rain arrived to maroon New Zealand on 211/5 after 277 balls had been bowled.

That’s 37 more than the minimum required to constitute a match‚ but only if both teams have batted‚ of course.

Play was halted at 2.01pm and the covers stayed firmly on until 5.28pm‚ when they were emptied onto the outfield while the umpires went through the motions of an inspection.

Another was scheduled for 6.10pm‚ and all the while the clock ticked towards 6.36pm — the latest play could resume to enable India to face 20 overs before the 8pm cut-off.

But before the umpires could amble back on‚ back came the drizzle. Whereupon sense and sensibility prevailed and it was decided to make use of Wednesday’s reserve day.

Otherwise‚ why schedule it? Sometimes‚ not even the International Cricket Council can get it wrong.