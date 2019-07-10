The winners wore black‚ the losers were blue‚ and the men’s Cricket World Cup is alive and kicking all the way into its last few days.

In one of the most rivetting one-day internationals yet played‚ New Zealand beat India by 18 runs in their interrupted semi-final at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, on Wednesday.

The other team in Sunday’s showdown at Lord’s will be decided at Edgbaston‚ where England and Australia will play the other semi on Thursday and‚ if needs be‚ Friday.

New Zealand added 28 runs off the 23 balls they faced on Wednesday to complete an innings that rain on Tuesday halted at 211/5.

They totalled 239/8‚ and dismissed India for 221 in 49.3 overs.

The day’s drama started when Ravindra Jadeja‚ in the space of two deliveries‚ undid New Zealand’s chances of setting a bigger target.