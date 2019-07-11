Cricket SA convener of selectors Linda Zondi in advanced talks with Imran Tahir

Cricket South Africa (CSA) convener of selectors Linda Zondi is in advanced talks with Imran Tahir discussing the possibility of the retired ODI slow arm bowler becoming the Proteas' spin consultant.

The 40-year old Tahir‚ who has made himself available for T20s‚ retired from ODIs after the disappointing Cricket World Cup in England having played 107 matches and taken 173 wickets.

He made his debut in 2011 against West Indies and his last match was the surprise win over Australia at the World Cup.

Zondi believes that he still has a lot to offer to the game because of his vast experience.

“At the moment we are blessed to have a guy like Immy (Tahir)

"I have been chatting to him with the view of coming back and assisting us‚ and passing on his vast knowledge‚” said Zondi.