'Miracle in Manchester', New Zealand in shock at win over India

New Zealand's victory over heavy favourites India in the Cricket World Cup semi-finals was as surprising to fans at home as it was to the thousands of Indian supporters at Old Trafford and millions more watching on television.

Kane Williamson's side produced an 18-run victory over India to advance to Sunday's final at Lord's against either Australia or hosts England.

They also made the 2015 final in Melbourne where they lost to the hosts.

"Miracle in Manchester", several media outlets used as the headlines for their online reports on Thursday, with special praise reserved for a one-handed catch by James Neesham and a run out by Martin Guptill that swung the game in their favour.