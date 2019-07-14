Cricket

WATCH | 'Stuff the Poms!' - All Blacks captain rallies New Zealand

14 July 2019 - 11:52 By Reuters
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and chose to bat in the Cricket World Cup final match against host nation England at Lord's on Sunday July 14 2019.
Image: Cricket World Cup/Twittter

New Zealand's all conquering rugby team has delivered a rallying cry to Kane Williamson's side ahead of the Cricket World Cup final against England, with captain Kieran Read urging them to "stuff the Poms" on their home soil.

The entire All Blacks squad and staff appeared in a well-wishing video for the Black Caps as they bid to win the tournament for the first time at Lord's on Sunday.

"How good will it be when you guys stuff the Poms on the home of cricket, let's go lads," Read said, prompting fist pumps and whooping from team mates all dressed in All Blacks kit.

"Pom" is a colloquial term widely used in former British colonies New Zealand, Australia and South Africa to describe English people.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen, sitting alongside Read, said: "Congratulations on what's been a great tournament and the opportunity in the final. Wish you all the best on behalf of the All Blacks."

New Zealand will attempt to go one better against Eoin Morgan's side after losing the final against Australia four years ago in Melbourne.

The All Blacks will bid for a hat-trick of Rugby World Cup titles when rugby's global showpiece kicks off in Japan in September. 

