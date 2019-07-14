WATCH | 'Stuff the Poms!' - All Blacks captain rallies New Zealand

New Zealand's all conquering rugby team has delivered a rallying cry to Kane Williamson's side ahead of the Cricket World Cup final against England, with captain Kieran Read urging them to "stuff the Poms" on their home soil.

The entire All Blacks squad and staff appeared in a well-wishing video for the Black Caps as they bid to win the tournament for the first time at Lord's on Sunday.

"How good will it be when you guys stuff the Poms on the home of cricket, let's go lads," Read said, prompting fist pumps and whooping from team mates all dressed in All Blacks kit.

"Pom" is a colloquial term widely used in former British colonies New Zealand, Australia and South Africa to describe English people.