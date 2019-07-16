Would SA have had a better Cricket World Cup with AB de Villiers?

How different might South Africa’s men’s Cricket World Cup campaign have panned out had AB de Villiers been involved?

Nobody knows. Not even De Villiers.

“It’s impossible to tell‚” De Villiers said in London on Tuesday.

“I’m still playing decent cricket‚ but things worked out the way they did and it’s in the past now and there’s no need to delve into it.

“I don’t know how to answer that question. It’s difficult. I loved playing for the Proteas. I enjoyed every second of it. But those days are over now.”