Zimbabwe suspended by International Cricket Council

18 July 2019 - 20:26 By AFP
International cricket chiefs on Thursday suspended Zimbabwe over a failure to keep the sport free from government interference.

"As a consequence of suspension, ICC funding to Zimbabwe Cricket will be frozen and representative teams from Zimbabwe will not be allowed to participate in any ICC events," the International Cricket Council said in a statement.

ICC chairman Shashank Manohar said: "We do not take the decision to suspend a member lightly but we must keep our sport free from political interference.

"What has happened in Zimbabwe is a serious breach of the ICC constitution and we cannot allow it to continue unchecked.

"The ICC wants cricket to continue in Zimbabwe in accordance with the ICC constitution."

