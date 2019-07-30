Ottis Gibson’s future as coach of South Africa’s men’s team will doubtless be top of the agenda when Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) board meet on Thursday‚ but they will have much more to talk about besides.

The 2019 Cricket World Cup ended an era in South African cricket‚ and in some ways that are more obvious than others.

Imran Tahir will no longer be considered for one-day internationals‚ JP Duminy has quit the international game completely‚ and Hashim Amla and Dale Steyn can’t have much left in the tank.

So much for the obvious ways.

Linda Zondi‚ who has been a selector since July 2013 and convenor since June 2015‚ has reached the end of his term.

Mohammed Moosajee’s 16 years of involvement with the team — which makes him the longest serving member of the dressingroom — has ended.