The structure of South African cricket for years to come could be shaped by a decision Gauteng’s clubs will make by 4pm on Tuesday.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) are invested in the process‚ not least because it could help powerful figures stay in their positions.

Heavyweights at CSA are‚ TimesLIVE has been told‚ trying to extend outgoing president Chris Nenzani’s term for a year after their annual meeting on September 7 and then have him replaced‚ for at least one of possibly two three-year terms‚ by Central Gauteng Lions (CGL) president Jack Madiseng.

Nenzani and Madiseng are allies of CSA’s chief executive‚ Thabang Moroe‚ whose authority has been significantly amplified by the organisation’s recent restructure.

To succeed Nenzani — and thus keep things going Moroe’s way — Madiseng will have to retain his position with Gauteng‚ and that could be complicated.