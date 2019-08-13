Cricket

Gauteng clubs hold SA cricket's future in their hands

13 August 2019 - 10:43 By Telford Vice
Cricket SA chief executive Thabang Moroe (C) is flanked by Central Gauteng Lions' president Jack Madiseng (L) and captain Temba Bavuma (R).
Cricket SA chief executive Thabang Moroe (C) is flanked by Central Gauteng Lions' president Jack Madiseng (L) and captain Temba Bavuma (R).
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

The structure of South African cricket for years to come could be shaped by a decision Gauteng’s clubs will make by 4pm on Tuesday.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) are invested in the process‚ not least because it could help powerful figures stay in their positions.

Heavyweights at CSA are‚ TimesLIVE has been told‚ trying to extend outgoing president Chris Nenzani’s term for a year after their annual meeting on September 7 and then have him replaced‚ for at least one of possibly two three-year terms‚ by Central Gauteng Lions (CGL) president Jack Madiseng.

Nenzani and Madiseng are allies of CSA’s chief executive‚ Thabang Moroe‚ whose authority has been significantly amplified by the organisation’s recent restructure.

To succeed Nenzani — and thus keep things going Moroe’s way — Madiseng will have to retain his position with Gauteng‚ and that could be complicated.

Loss of Olivier is Van der Dussen's gain as CSA awards contract

The loss to South African cricket of Duanne Olivier has turned out to be Rassie van der Dussen’s gain.
Sport
22 hours ago

Gauteng’s board is comprised of set numbers of members according to their race‚ as per the Langa Report‚ which governs how cricket’s most racially driven province runs its affairs.

Currently‚ according to their website and including alternate directors‚ the board consists of seven black Africans‚ five coloureds or Indians‚ and two whites.

That arrangement is set to end at this year’s annual meeting‚ which is scheduled for August 22 — where board members are to be elected freely‚ and Madiseng might therefore be unseated.

Cue CSA’s intervention‚ first in a letter to the CGL and then in two meetings so far.

“CSA felt that it was important that it be determined that ‘all the objectives and goals set out in the Langa Report will have been achieved‚ alternatively‚ substantially achieved’‚” CGL chief executive Greg Fredericks wrote on Thursday in a letter‚ seen by TimesLIVE‚ addressed to the chairs and secretaries of clubs affiliated to Gauteng’s members’ council.

Tough job for Enoch Nkwe first up as SA's interim team director

Enoch Nkwe landed the most difficult job in cricket on Friday when he was appointed South Africa’s men’s team director for the tour to India next ...
Sport
3 days ago

“CSA further wants to ensure that all connotations of racism are erased from the CGL MOI [memorandum of incorporation].”

How might the CGL do that?

By asking Bernard Ngoepe‚ the former judge president of the south and north Gauteng High Courts who served as the independent chair of CSA’s anti-corruption unit during the 2016 fixing scandal‚ to have a look.

“CSA stated that the judge will make an assessment on whether the goals and objectives set out in the Langa Report have been achieved or substantially achieved and will assist the CGL in drafting the clauses that are deemed contentious in the CGL MOI.”

So‚ on July 31‚ the day after their first meeting with CSA‚ who were represented by Moroe and CSA’s company secretary‚ the CGL went to see the judge.

South Africa batsman Amla retires from international cricket

South African batsman Hashim Amla on Thursday announced his retirement from international cricket.
Sport
4 days ago

Specifically‚ Fredericks wrote‚ they asked him to consider the “composition of the board”‚ the “continuity of independent directors (from current board to the board that will be elected on August 22)”‚ the “veto rights of black African clubs over black African nominees”‚ and the “voting rights of one-team clubs”.

Ngoepe‚ understandably‚ said he would need to do a more thorough job on that little lot than he would be able to get done by August 22.

Hence the point of Fredericks’ letter‚ which was to ask the clubs to decide how to proceed.

He gave them two options‚ the first of which was not to hold elections at the annual meeting.

“The AGM will then be adjourned until the judge has made his recommendations and once members have approved the recommended amendments‚ the AGM is reconvened to deal with the elections.

“It is expected that the judge will take one month to complete the task.”

Plan afoot to extend Chris Nenzani's term as Cricket SA president

Cricket South Africa (CSA) are believed to have approved changes to their constitution to allow Chris Nenzani to serve an additional year as ...
Sport
5 days ago

Or they could go another route with a “totally open process with no positions reserved for any interest group and be left entirely to the members to ensure that we have a new board that will reflect the demographics of the country”.

A simple majority in favour of one of those choices will be the magic number‚ but if the first is preferred “we will have a formal vote to amend the MOI in the AGM which will require a 75% majority to be adopted”.

Should the second option prevail forms will be sent out on Wednesday‚ asking for each club to nominate one candidate for the board person by Friday.

“We realise that this is not the ideal situation‚ but we want to appeal to all clubs to give us their full cooperation so that we can move forward‚” Fredericks’ letter ends.

Most read

  1. Benni McCarthy and wife Stacey Munro welcomed the birth of their fifth child Soccer
  2. WATCH | Percy Tau on fire in Belgium with second stunning goal in two games Soccer
  3. Benni McCarthy speaks for first time on Bafana job Soccer
  4. Why the Boks shook the rugby world Rugby
  5. Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp confirms the return of Khama Billiat and Itu Khune Soccer

Latest Videos

Hong Kong riot police manhandle young demonstrator
'Girl, don't yell at me': Priyanka Chopra responds to questioning over India, ...

Related articles

  1. Australia prime minister joins transgender policy backlash Cricket
  2. Who might be the next SA star to retire? Cricket
  3. Six of the best cricket coaching jobs up for grabs Cricket
  4. Why Cricket SA and Gibson weren't on same wavelength leading up to the World Cup Cricket
  5. What does the overhaul of the SA cricket structure really mean? Soccer
  6. SA's Colin Ackermann sets record with seven-wicket haul for Leicestershire Cricket
  7. 'He was one of our finest': tributes pour in for Dale Steyn as he retires from ... Cricket
  8. Faf du Plessis’ future as ODI and T20I captain remains uncertain Cricket
X