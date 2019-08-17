Russell Domingo to head Bangladesh’s burgeoning boerewors brigade

Bangladesh’s burgeoning boerewors brigade gained another member on Saturday when Russell Domingo was appointed head coach of the improving Asians’ men’s team.

Many will see his success as another nail hammered into the coffin of an ailing game in South Africa.

Domingo‚ a former South Africa assistant and head coach who is currently in charge of the A side‚ will join fellow South Africans Neil McKenzie and Charl Langeveldt — Bangladesh’s batting and bowling coaches — in Dhaka.

All three were in South Africa’s dressingroom during Domingo’s tenure as head coach‚ which ran from 2013 to 2017.

“We have been very impressed with his passion and coaching philosophy‚” Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hassan was quoted as saying in a release.

“He has a clear idea of what is required to take the team forward.”