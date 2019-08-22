Kagiso Rabada is 54 days younger than Jofra Archer but he has bowled 6‚566 more deliveries in Test cricket.

That was before Thursday’s third Ashes Test at Headingley‚ where the Bajan-born England-raised fast bowler might well add to his reputation for putting the fear of the gods into all who face him.

But‚ as Michael Holding warned this week‚ Rabada’s string of back injuries should serve as a warning of the dangers of pace bowlers piling up too many overs.

“It’s abuse‚” the former West Indian quick declared.

Ten Test bowlers have sent down more overs than Rabada’s 1‚138.2 since he made his debut against India in Mohali in November 2015.

Seven of them are spinners and the others — Stuart Broad‚ Josh Hazlewood and James Anderson — are between four and 13 years older than him.