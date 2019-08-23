Thabang Moroe was on the panel that interviewed candidates vying to become the Central Gauteng Lions’ (CGL) new chief executive‚ Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) have confirmed.

The CGL said on Sunday that Jono Leaf-Wright would replace Greg Fredericks‚ who has been the CGL’s chief executive since October 2013. Leaf-Wright‚ 37‚ has a background in coaching.

However‚ question marks have been raised over CSA chief executive Moroe’s involvement in what was ostensibly an independent process.

But the CGL have defended his intervention‚ and say CSA have been party to making other appointments in their organisation.

The CGL did not answer directly when asked why Moroe was on the panel and what his role was. They did‚ however‚ confirm his presence.