Clubs at odds with Lions cricket board on race issues as AGM deferred

Cricket South Africa (CSA) chief executive officer Thabang Moroe says the Central Gauteng Lions’ (CGL) inability to convene an annual general meeting won’t have an adverse effect on CSA's September 7 AGM.

The CGL’s AGM was due to take place on Thursday, but was adjourned, with the dissolution of the current board taking centre stage.

The clubs have also been at odds with the board in regards to the Langa report recommendations. The transitional period implemented in accordance with the report reaches an end this year.

Moroe said CGL hadn’t contacted CSA with regard to a new date for their AGM.

“What the adjournment means is that the CGL don’t have approved audited financials. They also don’t have approved auditors for the next financial year,” Moroe said.

“That’s what it means for the CGL in terms of governance and it also means they also need to write to us asking for a pardon because they need to have a late AGM before CSA’s.

“We’ll go ahead with our AGM and it’ll have nothing to do with them because it’s not going to be discussed at that level. They’ll be discussed at the meeting before the AGM where it’ll be noted.

“I’ll have to listen to the members and take direction from them in terms of what needs to be done.

“They can have special general meetings to push other business objectives and have an AGM at a later stage. It’s case of how long they’ll take to write to us and what it is that they’re going to say in writing because that’s going to guide us.”