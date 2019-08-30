Does the incoming Central Gauteng Lions (CGL) chief executive have the required skills?

It’s a simple question.

But no-one involved seems prepared to answer it.

The requirements for the position‚ as advertised by the CGL‚ stipulated a “post-graduate degree in business management‚ business administration‚ sports management or a related field with a minimum of five years’ experience or a bachelor’s degree with 10 years of senior management experience”.

Jono Leaf-Wright was the successful candidate and will take over from Greg Fredericks on October 1.

“Please refer all matters/queries to the GCB [Gauteng Cricket Board‚ the CGL’s former name]‚” Leaf-Wright said in a text message after he was asked whether he ticked the boxes.

TimesLIVE had contacted the CGL marketing and communications office the day before and did so again this Thursday.

As yet no response has been received.