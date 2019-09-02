Cricket

Contrasting fortunes for Du Plessis‚ De Villiers in county T20s

02 September 2019 - 12:30 By Telford Vice
Faf du Plessis captain of South Africa playing a shot during the ICC Cricket World Cup match between Sri Lanka and South Africa at The Riverside Durham on June 28, 2019 in Chester-le-Street, England.
Faf du Plessis captain of South Africa playing a shot during the ICC Cricket World Cup match between Sri Lanka and South Africa at The Riverside Durham on June 28, 2019 in Chester-le-Street, England.
Image: Isuru Sameera Peiris/Gallo Images

Faf du Plessis and AB de Villiers each scored 32 in crunch games of the county T20 competition on Friday‚ but one is going home while the other will stick around for the knockout rounds.

Faf du Plessis and AB de Villiers each scored 32 in crunch games of the county T20 competition on Friday‚ but one is going home while the other will stick around for the knockout rounds.

Du Plessis made his 32 off 21 balls‚ with a four and two sixes‚ for Kent against Essex at Chelmsford but that didn’t stop his team from being dismissed for 179 in reply to the home side’s 189/6.

Another South African‚ Cameron Delport‚ scored a 29-ball 64 for Essex.

Kent needed to win to secure a place in the top four in the South Group‚ and with it a place in the quarterfinals.

Instead they finished fifth‚ a point behind those who have lived to fight another day‚ including fourth-placed Essex.

De Villiers’ 32 flew off 16 deliveries and featured three fours and two sixes‚ and helped take Middlesex to 227/4 in response to Somerset’s 226/5 to clinch third place in the group.

Even De Villiers is upstaged sometimes‚ on this occasion by Eoin Morgan‚ who crashed an unbeaten 83 — 68 of them in fours and sixes — off 29 balls.

Morgan and George Scott took Middlesex home with 18 balls to spare in a stand of 99 that started in the 11th over when De Villiers was wonderfully well-caught‚ high and one-handed‚ at midwicket by Max Waller.

So‚ Du Plessis‚ who signed for Kent’s last two group games and would have stayed on had Kent made it to the final four.

De Villiers‚ who initially agreed to play in Middlesex’s first six matches and extended his contracted to include their last two group matches‚ will be around at least until his team’s quarterfinal against Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge on Thursday.

Most read

  1. Mosimane on Bafana job: 'It was sad to be fired by a taxi owner and a ... Soccer
  2. Molefi Ntseki appointed full time Bafana Bafana head coach Soccer
  3. Mosimane humbled by the love from Celtic supporters Soccer
  4. Safa explains why Molefi Ntseki was appointed Bafana Bafana full time coach Soccer
  5. Ex-Pirates coach Micho’s ‘R18m salary’ at Zamalek revealed Soccer

Latest Videos

The hijacker who can't drive…
'Dad is in heaven now': Gavin Watson's son's touching eulogy at memorial

Related articles

  1. Uncertainty for SA and India as they head into the T20 Sport
  2. Faf du Plessis earns some of his keep with quick 60 for Kent Cricket
  3. Kent could be crucial for Faf du Plessis' white-ball future Cricket
  4. SA will face world's best Test team‚ home or away‚ in India Cricket
  5. Who'll take over the Proteas' No 3 spot? Sport
  6. Fa du Plessis says he remains T20 captain‚ confirms swansong at T20 World Cup Cricket
  7. Enoch Nkwe says he will throw his name in the hat for the Proteas team director ... Cricket
  8. Mzansi Super League loses most of last year's foreign stars Cricket
X