Lloyd Harris will spearhead South Africa’s Davis Cup attack as they aim to take a step back towards the elite of the competition when they square off against Bulgaria on Friday and Saturday.

At 113 in the world‚ Harris is the highest ranked player from both teams in the tie and shoulders most of the pressure as a consequence. His ranking has been as high as 85 this year.

The Euro/Africa Group II match‚ to be played at Kelvin Grove in Newlands‚ is the first time in 20 years that Davis Cup will be played in Cape Town and the sell out crowd for both days should make for a good atmosphere.

For the winner the prize is a shot at a play-off to get into Group I and from there into the revamped Davis Cup World Group.

Harris will open the tie when he takes on Alexandar Lazarov‚ ranked 502 in the opening match on Friday.

SA No 2 Ruan Roelofse (ranked 681) against Bulgarian No 1 Dimitar Kuzmanov‚ who is No 324 in the world‚ follows in match two.